Punjab Police Brings Amritpal Singh’s Close Aide to Amritsar Airport

The Punjab Police brought Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to Amritsar airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

Papalpreet Singh was arrested in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Monday. He was arrested after the Punjab Police had launched a joint operation along with Punjab Counter Intelligence.

Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Papalpreet was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

"Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. The arrest has been made under the National Security Act. Apart from this, he is also wanted in six cases," Gill said.

Papalpreet has been with the radical Sikh leader as he escaped the police dragnet on March 18 when they launched a massive crackdown on Waris Punjab De.

According to sources, Amritpal and Papalpreet traveled together, changing vehicles, as they escaped the chase by the police. From Punjab, they fled to Haryana and probably to Delhi, as captured in CCTV footage, before they entered Punjab again.

A video of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh surfaced on the internet on March 29. This was the first time that any statement came from Singh since the police launched a crackdown against him. The video was released on Akaal Channel. In the video he said that he managed to escape from the police on March 18 and he is safe. He said he is not afraid of surrendering.

The fugitive said that if the Punjab government wanted only to arrest him, they would have come to his home and he would have given up. He claimed the police action against him was an "attack" on the Sikh community.