Pushkar Singh Dhami Wins Champawat Bypoll, Retains CM Post

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has won the Champawat bypoll by over 55,000 votes.

As per the data of the Election Commission, Dhami received 58,258 votes in total, against just 3,233 votes secured by Congress candidate Nirmala Gahtori.

Following his victory, Dhami took to Twitter and thanked the people of Champawat for “showering their love and blessings” in the form of votes. “My heart is very emotional at the time and I have no words,” he said.

Voting for the Champawat seat, which was vacated for Dhami by former BJP MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori, took place on Tuesday.

This was a much-needed victory for Dhami to continue to remain as the chief minister as he had lost the state Assembly polls held earlier this year despite the BJP's landslide victory.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking to twitter congratulated Dhami. PM Modi wrote, “Congratulations to Uttarakhand’s dynamic CM @pushkardhami for the record win from Champawat. I am confident he will work even harder for the progress of Uttarakhand. I thank the people of Champawat for placing their faith in BJP and laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork.”

Also Read: Assam: Villagers of Dhansiri to Plant 1 Lakh Saplings on June 5