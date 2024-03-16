RaGa Launches Scathing Attack on PM Modi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Conclusion

Addressing a large public gathering on the concluding day of the sixty-three-day-long Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of institutionalized corruption and extortion. Gandhi criticized Modi for allegedly prioritizing personal gain over public welfare, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gandhi targeted Modi's alleged ties with industrialist Gautam Adani, asserting, "Modi is Adani, Adani is Modi," and claimed they operate as one entity. He accused Modi of utilizing his influence to extract money from vaccine manufacturing companies like the Serum Institute of India, even as the nation grappled with the pandemic.
The former Congress president lambasted Modi over the Electoral Bonds scheme, labeling it as a means of extorting money from corporations by leveraging investigative agencies like the ED, IT, and CBI. Gandhi outlined three purported methods employed by the BJP to extract funds, including initiating investigations and later dropping them after payments, quid pro quo arrangements with companies, and routing money back to the party through shell companies.
Gandhi also accused the BJP of orchestrating the destabilization of opposition governments using funds obtained through such means, citing examples of political unrest in Maharashtra. He alleged that democratic institutions had been compromised, with voters' choices often being manipulated.
Expressing gratitude to the participants of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which concluded with a rally at Chaitya Bhoomi, the memorial of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in Mumbai, Gandhi highlighted the importance of creating awareness among the masses. Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi echoed this sentiment, urging people to make informed decisions based on their own experiences rather than succumbing to political rhetoric and advertisements.
The conclusion of the yatra was marked by a rousing reception from the public, underscoring the significance of the campaign in mobilizing support and raising awareness on key issues.