RaGa Leads ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Accuses BJP of Nationwide ‘Vote Theft’

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing them of orchestrating “vote theft” across the country. Addressing a massive gathering in Bihar’s Sasaram at the launch of the Opposition’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were “manufacturing voters” and manipulating elections to retain power.

“This fight is for the Constitution and for India itself. Wherever elections are held, Modi and the BJP somehow win. In Maharashtra, opinion polls and even Lok Sabha results showed the INDIA bloc ahead. But just four months later, in the same Maharashtra, BJP and its allies swept the Assembly polls,” Gandhi said.

He alleged that after the Lok Sabha polls, the ECI “magically produced one crore new voters” in Maharashtra. “There was a difference of one crore voters between Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. From where did these voters come? We complained to the Election Commission, demanded videography, but they rejected it. In Karnataka too, in one Assembly seat, one lakh votes were stolen — that’s how the BJP won the corresponding Lok Sabha seat,” he claimed.

Gandhi accused the Commission of shielding the ruling party. “When I revealed these figures from ECI’s own records, they demanded an affidavit from me. But when BJP holds press conferences, no such affidavits are sought. They even denied us CCTV footage. Across India, elections — Lok Sabha and Assembly — are being stolen. Their new tactic is to bring new voters through SIR in Bihar and rig the polls. We won’t let this happen. Bihar will not allow vote theft. The poor people have only one thing — their vote — and BJP wants to snatch even that,” he said, adding that “Modi runs the government with crony billionaires, stealing people’s votes and money for the benefit of the rich.”

Kharge: ‘We Are Fighting to Save Your Votes’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge echoed Gandhi’s charges, urging people to “stand united to save democracy.”

“Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution gave everyone the right to vote. But Narendra Modi, standing from the Red Fort, threatens to take it away. RSS opposed independence, they opposed Mahatma Gandhi, and now they want to snatch your rights. Not a single one of their people went to jail or sacrificed for the country. Your votes will not be safe unless Modi is dethroned,” Kharge declared, accusing the Election Commission of becoming “an agent of the government.”

RJD’s Lalu, Tejashwi Join Forces

The Congress rally saw strong participation from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav pledging to defend people’s voting rights.

“We have made many sacrifices to save democracy and we will continue to do so. We will not let our rights perish,” said Lalu Yadav, who flagged off the Yatra despite medical advice to avoid crowds.

Tejashwi accused the BJP of “cheating the people in the name of SIR” and vowed: “Attempts are being made not just to take away your votes but your very existence. We will not allow this. Bihar is the land of democracy, and we will defend it.”

Other Leaders Slam ECI, Pledge Resistance

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar underlined that the Yatra was not about forming a government but “to save voting rights.” He said, “Rich or poor, Brahmin or Dalit — everyone is equal in front of the Constitution. When vote theft happens, democracy collapses.” Leading chants of “Gali Gali Mein Shor Hai, Narendra Modi Vote Chor Hai,” he urged people to take a pledge to protect their rights.

Rajasthan LoP Tika Ram Jully accused the Election Commission of supporting fraud, saying, “Their dictatorship will not work.” Mukesh Sahani claimed the “ECI is in the pocket of Narendra Modi,” while CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya alleged that more than 65 lakh names had been deleted from voter rolls.

A United Opposition Push

The ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ — spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi and joined by Congress, RJD, CPI(ML), and other Opposition allies — is being projected as a people’s movement against what the INDIA bloc calls “systematic subversion of democracy.” With slogans mocking the Prime Minister — “Chappan Inch Ka Seena Hai, Desh Ko Loot Kar Jeena Hai” — the rally attempted to strike a chord with Bihar’s voters ahead of Assembly polls.

“This Yatra is not about winning elections, but about ensuring that every citizen can cast their vote freely,” Gandhi said, closing his speech. “This is a fight to protect the Constitution, and Bihar will lead that fight.”

