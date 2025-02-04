RaGa Outlines Vision for Self-Reliant India, Flags Unemployment and Chinese Aggression

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday laid out his vision for a self-reliant India, emphasizing the critical role of youth in the country’s technological and industrial advancement. Speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Gandhi called for India’s youth to lead the mobility revolution, driven by four key technologies – electric motors, batteries, optics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

He asserted that India could not afford to let China dominate this revolution, expressing concerns over China’s increasing presence in global production and its incursion into Indian territory. Gandhi highlighted the importance of manufacturing and criticized the government's failure to organize production, noting that despite the 'Make in India' initiative, the country remained dependent on China for critical components.

Showing his mobile phone in Parliament, he said, “Even though we claim to make this phone in India, the fact is that it is merely assembled here, while all components are made in China.” He added that India’s economic weakness was a primary reason for China’s aggression, stating, “China is inside Indian territory because ‘Make in India’ has failed.”

Unemployment and Economic Challenges

Gandhi acknowledged that successive governments, including both UPA and NDA, had failed to address the unemployment crisis. He cited a decline in India’s manufacturing sector, stating that it had fallen to 12.6% of GDP from 15.3%, marking a 60-year low.

While acknowledging that ‘Make in India’ was a good idea, he criticized the government’s inability to deliver on its promise. “We have excellent companies, but we have essentially handed over the organization of production to the Chinese,” he remarked.

Concerns Over Electoral Transparency

The Congress leader raised concerns over alleged irregularities in voter registration, particularly in Maharashtra. He disclosed that between the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, Maharashtra’s voter rolls saw an increase equivalent to the entire population of Himachal Pradesh, amounting to 70 lakh new voters. He urged the Election Commission to release the voter data to Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) for scrutiny.

Defending Democratic Institutions

Reaffirming his commitment to a caste census, Gandhi cited the Telangana caste census, which revealed that OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities constituted about 90% of the state’s population, a figure he suggested could be similar nationwide.

He also raised concerns about the erosion of India’s democratic institutions, particularly questioning the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the committee appointing the Election Commissioner. Calling this move a threat to institutional integrity, he stressed the need for a robust democratic framework and electoral transparency.

Call for Youth-Led Change

Concluding his speech, Gandhi appealed to India’s youth to take charge of the country’s future and demand accountability from the government. He emphasized the need for a clear vision, strategic policymaking, and strengthening democratic institutions to ensure India’s progress.

“The strength of the nation lies in its institutions and the trust of its people,” he said, urging the government to focus on real issues rather than superficial promises.

