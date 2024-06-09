RaGa Vows to Combat NEET Exam Rigging, Pledges Advocacy for Students in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi asserted on Sunday that Narendra Modi's government has yet to be sworn in, but the alleged rigging in the NEET exam has adversely affected over 24 lakh students and their families.
Highlighting the anomaly of six students from the same exam center topping with maximum marks, Gandhi questioned the plausibility of such outcomes and criticized the government's dismissal of paper leak possibilities.
Gandhi emphasized Congress's commitment to tackling the pervasive issue of paper leaks, which he termed an "industry" operating in collusion with both the education mafia and government apparatus.
He underscored that Congress had outlined a robust plan in its manifesto to address this concern and pledged to advocate for legislation aimed at safeguarding students from such malpractices.
Addressing the nation's students, Gandhi promised to be their advocate in Parliament, vowing to vigorously raise issues pertinent to their future. He expressed confidence in India's youth and asserted that their voices would not be silenced.
Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal sharply criticized the BJP government on Saturday for allegedly mishandling the NEET-UG Exam 2024, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and for jeopardizing the future of medical aspirants. Venugopal called for an exhaustive inquiry into the exam's irregularities.
Taking to his official X handle, Venugopal stated, "The BJP government has totally botched the NEET examinations and destroyed the future of our medical aspirants." He accused the government of persisting with the exam despite significant opposition from many states, particularly Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
"Now, it is clearly unable to administer it effectively, and we are now seeing the paper leak at the national level. This, coupled with multiple irregularities, raises alarm about how the exam is being conducted," Venugopal continued.