Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Creating 'Two Indias' Where Justice Favors the Wealthy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of fostering inequality in India where justice is influenced by wealth.
In a video message on X, Gandhi stated, "Narendra Modi is creating two Indias - where even justice is dependent on wealth."
He highlighted the disparity by referring to a recent rash driving case in Pune, where two people were killed. Gandhi pointed out the different treatments received by the accused based on their economic status.
He said, "Bus driver, truck driver, Ola, Uber, and auto drivers... If they mistakenly kill somebody, then they are sentenced to ten years in prison and the key is thrown away. But if a 17-year-old boy belonging to a rich family is driving a Porsche car under the influence of alcohol and kills two people, he is asked to write in a particular way."
In his video message, Gandhi recounted an interview question directed at PM Modi about the emergence of two Indias: one for the rich and one for the poor. Modi reportedly responded, "Should I make all the people poor?"
Gandhi emphasized that the issue at hand is about equitable justice. "Both the rich and the poor should get justice. Everyone should get justice. That is why we are fighting against injustice," he added.
The incident in question occurred early Sunday morning when a luxury car crashed into a motorcycle near Kalyani Nagar in Pune, resulting in the deaths of Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia. Following the accident, the Pune Excise Department sealed Cosie Bar and Black Bar, which allegedly served liquor to the underage driver involved in the crash.
Although the minor driver was apprehended, he was later granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board. Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar announced that the Pune Police are seeking permission to try the juvenile as an adult. Additionally, three other accused in the case have been placed in police custody until May 24 by a special court in Pune.