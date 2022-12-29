Rahul Gandhi Violated Protocols 113 Times: CRPF

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi violated the security guidelines during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleged Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in response to the claims of security lapses made by the party, which the CRPF has ruled out.

The CRPF in a statement said, “Violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Rahul Gandhi have been observed on several occasions and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time.”

On Wednesday, the Congress wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging "security breaches" during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the national capital and demanded immediate steps to ensure the security of Rahul Gandhi and others taking part in the yatra.

“Security arrangements have been fully made for Rahul Gandhi. It may be pointed out that during visits of the protectee the required security arrangements are made by the CRPF in coordination with state police and security agencies,” the CRPF responded to Congress’ letter.

“Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Padyatra for 24th December ASL involving all stakeholders was conducted on Dec 22. All security guidelines have been strictly followed and Delhi Police has informed that sufficient deployment of security personnel was made,” it added.

The central police also pointed out that the Congress MP has violated security guidelines 113 times since 2020 and the same has been communicated to him.

“Since 2020, there have been 113 violations observed and duly communicated. It may further be mentioned that during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matter separately,” it said.