Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case: Gujarat HC Refuses to Stay Conviction Order

Surat court’s dismissal of the plea means Rahul Gandhi cannot be reinstated as a Member of the Parliament.

On March 23, a Surat court had convicted the Congress leader and sentenced him to two years of imprisonment in a 2019 defamation case that had been filed against him over his alleged derogatory remarks on the “Modi surname”. A day after his conviction, Gandhi was disqualified as Member of Lok Sabha.

Later on April 3, the former Lok Sabha MP filed an appeal to seek a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case.