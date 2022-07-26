Rahul Gandhi Detained during Congress Protest over Sonia’s ED Grilling

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk on Tuesday after they staged a protest against the Enforcement Directorate questioning of Sonia Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs gathered at Vijay Chowk to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan to draw the President's attention to the alleged misuse of agencies by the government. Gandhi was put in a police bus but officials did not disclose where he was being taken, a PTI report said.

Several other Congress MPs at the Vijay Chowk protest site were detained and taken away in separate police buses. "India is a police state, Modi is a king," Rahul Gandhi alleged. He said discussions were not being allowed in Parliament.

"I am not going anywhere. We wanted to go towards the President's house. But the police are not allowing us," Gandhi said.

The Congress MPs had earlier gathered at Parliament to decide on the party's strategy as Sonia Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case pertaining to the National Herald newspaper, for the second time.

Rahul Gandhi has earlier appeared before the probe agency for questioning in the same case.

