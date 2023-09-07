Rahul Gandhi, On Week-Long European Tour, Lands In Brussels

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Brussels on Thursday morning while on a week-long Europe tour. According to Congress, Rahul Gandhi will meet the Indian diaspora and European Union (EU) lawyers from European nations during his visit.
The program is being coordinated by the 'Indian Overseas Congress'. Telecom entrepreneur Sam Pitroda accompanied Rahul Gandhi on the trip. He will also participate in all the events alongside Rahul Gandhi in different European countries.
Rahul Gandhi is also likely to meet some businessmen and hold media interactions in Brussels. He would also travel to Paris and hold meetings with French lawmakers. Before coming back to India, the last location of his trip will be in Norway where he is likely to meet the country's parliamentarians in Oslo, according to the Congress.
Rahul Gandhi earlier took to X to share a video from his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Today marks the first anniversary of his yatra which started last year. He captioned the video, "Crores of steps towards unity and love of Bharat Jodo Yatra have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country."
"The journey continues—till hatred vanishes, till India unites. This is my promise!" added Rahul Gandhi.
It may be noted that this is Rahul Gandhi's first foreign trip following the reinstation of his status as a Congress MP in the Lok Sabha in the wake of the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark case.
Earlier this year, the Congress leader had visited the United States where he took part in interaction sessions with he Indian community, attended a lecture program at Stanford University and went to several other meetings.
He also visited the United Kingdom in March this yar and participated in several events there.
Rahul Gandhi is expected to return to India by September 12, a day after the G20 Summit ends. The national capital is all set to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 with leaders from US, UK, Australia and other countries will be in attendance. Top officials from the European Union and 14 heads of international organisations will also attend the mega event.