Rahul Gandhi Gets Back Official Residence in Delhi

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as Lok Sabha MP following Supreme Court’s stay order on his conviction, he got back his official residence in the national capital on Tuesday.
The MP vacated his official residence located in 12, Tughlaq Lane Bungalow in April after he was disqualified as a member of the parliament following his conviction in ‘Modi’ surname defamation case.
When asked about being allotted the official residence, Rahul Gandhi said, “Mera Ghar Poora Hindustan Hai.”
Earlier on Friday, the apex court, in an interim order, stayed Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.
It issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.
The Gujarat High Court, had, in its order earlier, declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark.
Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24 following his conviction.