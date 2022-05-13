National

Rahul Gandhi Granted Relief For 2019 Remarks Against Amit Shah

Justice Sanjay Dwivedi ordered a stay on any kind of coercive action against Gandhi while hearing a petition filed by him.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Pratidin Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Thursday granted relief by the Jharkhand High Court for his alleged controversial remarks against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state’s Chaibasa.

Justice Sanjay Dwivedi ordered a stay on any kind of coercive action against Gandhi while hearing a petition filed by him, reported ANI.

Apart from that, the court also stayed the proceedings of the lower court in the matter and has issued a notice to the petitioner.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government was also directed by the high court to file a reply in the matter. The court deferred the hearing in the matter till September 26.

It may be noted that Rahul Gandhi in 2019 had said that a murderer can become president of the BJP but this cannot happen in Congress.

Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi

