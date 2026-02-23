Warrior of 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan': Rahul Gandhi Meets 'Mohammad Deepak' Who Stood Up to Bajrang Dal

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday met with Uttarakhand-based gym owner Deepak Kumar, also known as “Mohammad Deepak,” who had confronted right-wing group Bajrang Dal members for allegedly harassing an elderly Muslim shopkeeper.

The incident had taken place in January when Bajrang Dal activists had protested outside the clothing shop of 70-year-old Vakil Ahmed over the use of the name ‘Baba’ for his shop, which they claimed was a Hindu term, and demanded that he change the name. Kotdwar resident Deepak, who is a friend of Ahmed’s son, stood up to the protestors when clashes broke out, and the police had to intervene. The police later registered three separate FIRs in connection with the matter.

Gandhi today met Deepak with the Congress’ social media handles, describing it as, “Leader of the Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi met 'Mohammad Deepak' from Uttarakhand. Mohammad Deepak has set an example of unity, brotherhood, and courage— one that will inspire every young person in the country to muster the courage to fight against injustice and hatred. Deepak is a warrior of the Mohabbat ki Dukaan’— the entire country takes pride in him.”

Rahul To Take Deepak's Gym Membership

Deepak today spoke to the media, saying, “Rahul ji called me and talked to my family. He talked to my wife and said that I had not done anything wrong. He said that he would come to Kotdwar and join my gym. He assured me that I did not need to worry about anything. I was happy when he said he would come to my gym and take a membership.”

“I used to receive threats, but it has not happened in recent times. He only talked to me to ask about me and my family’s well-being. He also introduced me to Sonia ji as well. It was a simple meeting, and he only asked how I was holding up. Regarding politics, I have no interest in it. He called me, and I was happy that at least there was someone who understood me and why I had done what I did. He assured my family that my actions were correct and they need not worry about my safety,” Kumar added.

When asked how he came to be known as Mohammad Deepak, “The elderly man whom they targeted is a Muslim, and I am a Hindu. I stood up to their harassment and made them understand that I was also a Hindu, but I did not bother an elderly, sickly man for a trivial issue. When I stood up to them, they asked my name, and I told them that I was Mohammad Deepak, though my real name is Deepak Kumar.”

Notably, tensions flared again when a video surfaced, shared by the Hindu Raksha Dal, showing a man threatening to march to Kotdwara on February 12 to “teach a lesson to Deepak.’ However, the local administration, including additional superintendent of police Chandra Mohan Singh, assured that any action to disturb the town’s peace would be dealt with strictly.