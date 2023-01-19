‘Rahul Gandhi Not a Pappu’ Ex RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan said that Rahul Gandhi is in no way a ‘pappu’ (fool) and is a ‘smart man.’

Rajan was quoted by India Today when asked about Rahul’s political image in public, “I think the image is unfortunate. I have spent close to a decade interacting with them on many fronts. He (Rahul Gandhi) is in no way a pappu… He is a smart, young, curious man.”

“I think it is important to have a good sense of what the priorities are, the basic risks and the ability to evaluate them. I think Rahul Gandhi is perfectly capable of doing that,” he added.

He further said that the year 2023 will be tough for the country’s economy as also for the rest pf the world.

He added that India failed to generate reforms needed for growth.