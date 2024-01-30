Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Return to NDA Fold

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed JDU chief Nitish Kumar's rejoining of the NDA alliance, claiming that it highlights the true state of Bihar politics.
Rahul Gandhi further stated that when a little pressure is exerted by the BJP-led Centre, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar takes a U-turn. Reportedly, Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time on Sunday.
Addressing the public in Purnea during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Right now Baghel ji (former Chhattisgarh CM) told me a joke. The joke goes like this...Your Chief Minister took oath at the Governor's house. Some of his ministers also took oath. Celebrations were going on. Nitish Kumar decided to go back to his home. Suddenly while going back he realised he has left his shawl at the Governor's house. He went back and met the Governor. Governor was shocked and said you came back so quick this time."
"So this is the condition of Bihar, a little pressure is exerted, and he (Nitish Kumar) makes a U-turn," he added.
Gandhi also stated that the existing coalition members in Mahagathbandhan are prepared to advocate for societal fairness in Bihar.
"Our society has people from backward class, Dalit, Adivasi, minority and general caste. OBC community is the biggest community. But today you will not have the answer if I ask you about the population of the OBC community. BJP does not want you to know this. Nitish Kumar was caught in the middle of it. BJP showed him a way to escape and he went on that. Don't worry, we will provide social justice. Nitish Kumar is not needed anymore. Our alliance partners in the state are capable enough for this," he said.
Rahul Gandhi engaged with farmers in Bihar's Purnia earlier today as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is progressing from West Bengal to Bihar.