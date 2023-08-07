Rahul Gandhi To Attend Meeting with 12 Opp parties of Assam in New Delhi Today

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Assam, Jitendra Singh while addressing a press meet on Sunday in New Delhi has confirmed that the AICC has full confidence on Bhupen Bora and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) will continue to function under his leadership.
He also cautioned public against the rumour of change of APCC President.
The AICC in charge of Assam has further mentioned about the upcoming meeting on August 8 in Delhi regarding the unified plan of action of 12 opposition parties of Assam with I.N.D.I.A where Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will also attend that meeting.
Singh further confirmed that AIUDF will never be part of I.N.D.I.A.
Jitendra Singh hailed the judgement of the Supreme Court of India regarding Rahul Gandhi case as victory of truth.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi has been restored on Monday.