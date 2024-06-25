Rahul Gandhi To Be Leader of Opposition? KC Venugopal Says...

Congress declared on Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi, MP from Raebareli, will assume the role of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the 18th Lok Sabha, marking the end of a decade-long absence of an LoP in the Lower House since 2014.
"Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the LoP in the Lok Sabha," stated Venugopal while addressing the media in the national capital.
The Lok Sabha had been without a Leader of Opposition for the past 10 years as no political party, other than the ruling party, secured the requisite seats to nominate an LoP. In the 2019 elections, Congress emerged as the second-largest party with 52 seats, falling short of the required number. Similarly, in 2014, Congress won 44 seats, well below the mark needed for the LoP designation.
Following the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Congress improved its position to become the second-largest party with 100 seats, contributing to the INDIA bloc's total tally of 234 seats.
The announcement of Rahul Gandhi as LoP precedes the election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.
Rahul Gandhi secured victories from both Raebareli and Wayanad constituencies in the recent polls, defeating his opponents with significant margins.
However, after announcing his decision to resign as MP from Wayanad and retain Raebareli, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge fielded Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad last week. If elected, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family will be in Parliament - Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha, and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi took the oath as a Member of Parliament, holding a copy of the Constitution.
As the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi will play a pivotal role in crucial parliamentary committees such as Public Accounts (Chairman), Public Undertakings, Estimates, and various Joint Parliamentary Committees. He will also be a member of selection committees responsible for appointing heads of statutory bodies like the CVC, CIC, CBI, NHRC, and Lokpal.
The office of the Leader of the Opposition is not constitutionally mandated but holds statutory recognition under the Salaries and Allowances of Leader of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977. Rahul Gandhi will receive salaries, allowances, and facilities equivalent to a cabinet minister.
His role includes providing constructive criticism of government policies and offering alternatives, thereby fulfilling the responsibilities of an effective opposition leader.