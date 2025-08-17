Rahul Gandhi to Kickstart 16-Day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar Today

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to begin a 16-day-long ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ from Sasaram, Bihar, today. The yatra is planned to cover 1,300 kilometers across the state and will culminate with a mega rally in Patna on September 1.

According to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, the yatra is expected to mark another milestone in India’s democratic history. “Whenever Rahul Gandhi has embarked upon such a march, democracy has turned a new page,” Khera said. Leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Tejashwi Yadav, are also expected to participate in the yatra.

The yatra is being organized to raise awareness about voter rights and ensure that citizens remain alert against attempts to disenfranchise marginalized communities. Khera highlighted that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) had exposed alleged designs to deny voting rights to Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, poor people, and daily wage earners. He warned that such attempts could not only affect voting rights but also the beneficiaries’ access to government schemes such as free food and housing.

Khera emphasized that due to the intervention of the Supreme Court of India and active public opposition, the Election Commission had been compelled to address voters’ concerns. “The Congress will ensure that the Election Commission does not become a tool of the so-called ‘double engine’ government,” he said.

Today's programme will start at 11:30 AM with the launch and flag-off of the Voter Adhikar Rally at Suvara Airstrip (BIADA Ground), Sasaram. In the afternoon, the yatra will resume at 4:00 PM from Ambedkar Chowk, Dehri on Sone Bazar, Karakat, Rohtas, moving along Thana Chowk, Pali Road, NH, Baron, Nabinagar Assembly area, and proceeding towards Aurangabad City. The day will conclude with an evening public address at 7:00 PM at Ramesh Chowk, Aurangabad.

The yatra is expected to mobilize voters, strengthen grassroots engagement, and reinforce Rahul Gandhi’s message of protecting voter rights across Bihar.

