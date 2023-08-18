Rahul Gandhi's Ladakh Visit Extended Till Aug 25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Ladakh tour was extended till August 25, according to party sources.
Rahul Gandhi will be celebrating his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birthday on August 20 at Pangong Lake.
This is Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019.
He is also slated to visit the Kargil Memorial during his stay and will take part in an interaction with the youth.
The Congress leader will also be watching a football match in Leh, the source was quoted by ANI as saying, adding that Rahul Gandhi had been a footballer in his college days.
Following that, Rahul Gandhi will take part in the meeting of 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) - Kargil elections on August 25.
Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil council polls scheduled to be held on September 10.
Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Ladakh and received a rousing welcome by party leaders and workers at the Leh airport.
Although the Congress MP visited Srinagar and Jammu twice earlier this year, he, however, did not travel to Ladakh.
In January, the Congress leader visited Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Again on a personal visit in February, he visited the Gulmarg ski resort.