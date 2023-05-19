Rahul Gandhi’s USA Tour Preponed to May 28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was scheduled to embark on a 10-day visit to the United States on May 31, has rescheduled his tour to May 28, sources said on Friday.
According to sources, Rahul Gandhi will attend a program at Stanford University and meet the Indian diaspora between May 29 to 30.
During this period, he will hold a rally of about 5,000 NRIs in New York's Madison Square Garden and also participate in a panel discussion in Washington.
Apart from this, Gandhi will also visit Stanford University in California to deliver a speech. He is scheduled to meet politicians and entrepreneurs as well.
On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on an official state visit to the US on June 22 where he will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a state dinner at the White House.
It is pertinent to mention how Gandhi dominated the headlines as he returned from London after giving speeches at Cambridge University, critical of the government and throwing light on Indian democracy
In March this year, Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech at Cambridge University, at a convention organized by the Association of Journalists in London and finally during an in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London.