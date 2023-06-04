Railway Board Seeks CBI Probe Into Odisha Train Accident

The Railway Board has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Odisha train accident that killed 275 people. This was stated by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday.
While speaking to media persons, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Keeping in view the way the train accident happened, and looking at the conditions and according to the administrative information, The Railway Board has recommended the probe to the CBI.”
“The rescue operations have been completed and restoration works are underway. The work related to the track is done and overhead wiring work is going on. Patients are also undergoing treatment at hospitals,” Vaishnaw added.
Earlier, the railway minister stated that the Balasore train accident occurred due to a change in ‘electronic interlocking’. Electronic interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus that prevents conflicting movements between trains through an arrangement of tracks. It is basically a safety measure to prevent signals from being changed in improper sequence. The aim of this system is that no train gets the signal to proceed unless the route is proven safe.
According to official information, 275 people lost their lives and over 1,000 people sustained injuries in the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore that occurred on June 2.