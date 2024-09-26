Rainwater Intrusion on Rajdhani Express Raises Concerns Among Passengers

On Thursday, unusual scenes unfolded aboard the Rajdhani Express, as passengers in the AC 3-tier compartment reported rainwater leaking from ceiling gaps.
The incident was captured on video by travelers and subsequently shared on social media.
As of now, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has not confirmed whether the train was en route to Assam or traveling outside the state.
The rainfall occurred during the night of Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in Assam.
Heavy downpours in the early hours of Thursday resulted in water dripping from the roof of the train's compartment, causing concern among those onboard.