"Rainwater Leakage" in New Parliament Building, Congress MP Shares Video

Following severe rains on Wednesday that resulted in water pouring into the building and waterlogging outside, opposition MPs blasted the government over the poor maintenance of the newly constructed Parliament building, which was inaugurated last year.
Manickam Tagore, a Congress MP, uploaded a video on X showing water leaking from a lobby's roof into a bucket that was set on the new building's floor.
While Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion on the issue in Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Yadav taunted the BJP for spending billions on constructing a new Parliament and sought proceedings be moved to the old building.
Taking to X, Manickam Tagore said, "Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion."
Akhilesh Yadav, the MP for Kannauj and leader of the Samajwadi Party, requested the administration to move the remaining monsoon session to the ancient Parliament building.
Even the former Members of Parliament could still convene in the old Parliament, which was superior to this one. Yadav tweeted, "Why not return to the old Parliament, at least while the 'water dripping program' is ongoing in the new building built with billions of rupees?"