Raipur Police Arrests Absconding Accused Virendra Singh Tomar alias Ruby After Six Months

Raipur Police has arrested Virendra Singh Tomar alias Ruby, who had been absconding for the past six months. The accused was wanted in multiple cases registered at TeliBandha and Purani Basti police stations, including assault, illegal property dealings, Arms Act violations and extortion amounting to several crores of rupees.

Police officials revealed that records of illegal financial transactions worth crores were earlier recovered, along with illegal weapons from the accused’s residence. The accused operated an extortion network under the name “Wiston Finance”, through which monetary recoveries were allegedly carried out.

Virendra Tomar and his brother Rohit Singh Tomar had been on the run since the incidents were registered. Both were frequently changing locations and not using any electronic devices, making tracking difficult. Special teams were sent to Rajasthan, Haryana and Gwalior to trace the accused. Acting on concrete intelligence, the team located Virendra Tomar in Gwalior, kept surveillance on him, and finally arrested him.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Raipur, had earlier announced a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the two brothers. The process of identifying and seizing their properties is underway, and Virendra Tomar is being interrogated in detail. Efforts are ongoing to trace and arrest the second absconding accused, Rohit Tomar.

Arrested Accused:

Virendra Singh Tomar alias Ruby, S/o Late Omprakash Tomar, resident of Sai Villa, Bhathagaon, Purani Basti, Raipur.

Police Team Involved:

Inspector Sheel Aditya Singh (TI Purani Basti), Inspector Paresh Kumar Pandey (Anti-Crime & Cyber Unit), SI Satish Puriya, Mukesh Sori, ASI Genduram Navrang, Head Constables Gurudayal Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mahendra Rajput, Sunil Silwal, Pramod Varthi, Ghanshyam Sahu, Lady Head Constable Basanti Maurya, Constables Pramod Behra, Vikas Kshatri, Bhupendra Mishra, Manoj Singh, Santosh Sinha, Ashish Rajput and Abhishek Singh Tomar.