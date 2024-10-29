Rajasthan: 12 Dead, Dozens Injured as Bus Crashes into Culvert in Sikar

At least 12 people lost their lives, and several others were injured in a devastating bus accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Tuesday afternoon.
According to police reports, the incident occurred when a bus, traveling from Salasar, collided head-on with a culvert as it approached Laxmangarh.
The injured passengers have been rushed to the Government Welfare Hospital in Laxmangarh for treatment. Mahendra Khichad, the hospital superintendent, confirmed that 12 fatalities have been reported so far.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed his sorrow over the tragic incident. In a post on social media platform X, he stated, "The loss of life in the bus accident in Sikar's Laxmangarh area is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. The concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured."
The Chief Minister also conveyed his wishes for a swift recovery for those who sustained injuries in the accident.