Rajasthan Govt Sacks Its Minister For Questioning On Woman Safety In State

The Rajasthan government on Friday sacked its minister of state Rajendra Singh Gudha without citing any reason.
According to the Governor’s House, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra to remove the minister. The Governor accepted the recommendation of the Chief Minister with immediate effect.
“Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot recommended to Governor Kalraj Mishra to sack the Minister of State Rajendra Singh Gudha, member of the Council of Ministers, in the evening of July 21. The Governor has accepted this recommendation of Chief Minister Gehlot with immediate effect,” stated the Governor House.
In the official statement, no reason for Gudha’s termination was mentioned in the order.
Earlier on Friday, Gudha had criticised his own government over recent incidents of crimes against women in the state.
In the assembly, Gudha said that it should be accepted that the state government “failed” in women's safety.
“It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha said.
The case in Rajasthan pertains to the discovery of the body of a 19-year-old girl from a well after being allegedly raped and murdered before being dumped there.
Jodhpur Police recovered four charred bodies from a hut at Cherai village in Ramnagar gram panchayat of Jodhpur. As per the information, the family members were first murdered and then their bodies were set on fire.
On Thursday, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday said that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the incident.
Coming down heavily on the Congress government over the recovery of the charred bodies, the BJP demanded the resignation of CM Gehlot.
"This is a shameful incident. The chief minister should step down owning moral responsibility for the incident, which took place in his home district. Crimes across Rajasthan have been on the rise in the recent past," BJP leader CP Joshi said.