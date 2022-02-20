Rajasthan: Nine Dead Including Groom As Car Falls Into River

In a tragic incident, as many as nine people lost their lives after the car they were travelling in fell into the Chambal river in Rajasthan’ Kota on Sunday.

As per reports, the deceased also included a groom, who was on his way to Ujjain for the wedding.

Meanwhile, all nine bodies have been recovered from the river.

"A bus and car carrying people were going from Barwara Ka Chauth to Ujjain for a marriage function. The car lost track and reached a pull where it got imbalanced and fell in the river. We have recovered seven bodies from the car and two bodies have been recovered from the river. An investigation is underway," Kesar Singh Shekhawat, Kota Superintendent of Police told ANI.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the tragic incident.

"The death of nine people including the groom after the car of the wedding procession in Kota fell into the Chambal river is very sad and unfortunate. After talking to the collector, got information about the whole incident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss, may the soul of the departed rest in peace,” he tweeted in Hindi.