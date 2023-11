A candidate's polling agent in Pali district of Rajasthan passed away on Saturday, possibly due to a heart attack. The polling for the Rajasthan assembly elections started at 7 am on the same day.

According to an official, Shanti Lal, who was serving as a polling agent at booth number 47 in the Sumerpur assembly constituency, collapsed at the polling center. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The official mentioned that the suspected cause of death is a heart attack.