Rajasthan’s Two New Wetlands Boost India’s Ramsar Count to 91

On the eve of World Environment Day, India added two more wetlands, Khichan in Phalodi and Menar in Udaipur, to the prestigious Ramsar List of Wetlands of International Importance on Wednesday. With these new inclusions, the total number of Ramsar sites in the country has reached 91.

Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Lok Sabha MP from Alwar, shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter). “This achievement is yet another testament to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s steadfast commitment to environmental conservation,” he posted. “Congratulations, India, especially the people of Rajasthan, for this significant step towards a greener tomorrow.”

Great news! India’s strides in environmental conservation are happening with great vigour and are powered by public participation. https://t.co/D7kJbg5kSX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2025

Prime Minister Modi also welcomed the development, calling it a reflection of “India’s progress in environmental conservation… driven by active public participation and unfolding with great momentum.”

Wetlands are ecosystems where water either saturates the soil or remains present year-round or seasonally. These vital areas play a key role in preserving biodiversity, controlling floods, and filtering pollutants. They provide essential habitats for a wide range of plant and animal species, particularly birds, fish, and amphibians, and are integral to maintaining the planet’s ecological balance.

Wetlands also contribute significantly to local economies by supporting agriculture, fishing, and tourism. Moreover, they play a crucial role in regulating the water cycle and storing carbon, making them essential in the fight against climate change.

Understanding Ramsar Sites: Wetlands of Global Importance

A Ramsar Site is a wetland recognised as internationally important under the Ramsar Convention, an intergovernmental treaty established in 1971 in the city of Ramsar, Iran. The convention promotes the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands, aiming to preserve their ecological integrity and the vital benefits they provide for both present and future generations.

Sites designated as Ramsar are globally acknowledged for their environmental, economic, and cultural significance.

