Rajkot Greenfield Airport to be Inaugurated in August

The Rajkot Greenfield International Airport in Gujarat is slated to be functional by August this year.

This construction of this airport will give a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the ‘Hawai Chappal to Hawai Jahaaz’ initiative.

The new airport is being built on Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway with an estimated cost of Rs 1,405 crore and is spread over 1,000 hectares of land.

This airport which is located 30 kilometers from the industrial city of Rajkot, is being built in four phases covering an area of 1,032 hectares. It will have a total of 14 parking stands with an area of the passenger terminal of 23,000 square meters.

Rajkot District Collector Arun Mahesh Babu said that work on the new Greenfield airport at Hirasar is progressing at a good pace and it will be inaugurated soon.

Babu explained that the present airport is in the heart of the city and is suffering from considerable capacity restraints due to residential and commercial buildings, which have been built around it. The present airstrip is incapable of serving aircrafts larger than Airbus 320 or Boeing 737-800.

