Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Siyom Bridge in Arunachal, 27 Other Projects

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the Siyom Bridge in Arunachal Pradesh, along with 27 other infrastructure projects completed by the Border Roads Organization.

The projects built at a cost of Rs. 724 crore will hugely augment India’s border infrastructure, mostly along the Chinese border from Ladakh to Arunachal.

Inaugurating the projects, the minister said that India’s forces at the border are ever vigilant and prepared to tackle any adverse development.

His visit to the state comes less than a month after Indian forces thwarted an attempt by Chinese soldiers to set up an observataion post, some distance inside Indian territory close to the LAC near Tawang.

The Siyom bridge on the Along-Yinkiong Road- a 100-meter 'Class-70' steel arch superstructure- will facilitate faster induction of troops, heavy equipment like howitzers and mechanised vehicles to forward areas of the Upper Siang district, Tuting and Yinkiong regions along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) with China.

Singh inaugurated 21 other bridges, three roads and three additional infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh, J&K, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Punjab and Rajasthan virtually from the Siyom bridge site.