Rajnath Singh to Inaugurate 90 Projects Along LAC on Sept 12

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate and dedicate 90 infrastructure projects to the nation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on September 12, official information said.
The projects that will be inaugurated are worth Rs 2,942 crores. Roads, bridges, tunnels, and airfields have been built in 10 Border States and union territories by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) along the LAC as part of these 90 projects.
According to information, the Defence Minister will inaugurate 22 roads, 63 bridges, Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, two airfields in West Bengal and two helipads in a ceremony that will be organized by the BRO at on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in Jammu and Kashmir, the BRO said.
Reportedly, the 422.9 meters long RCC Devak Bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road will be of a strategic importance to defence forces and will facilitate speedy induction of troops. The 500 m-long Nechiphu Tunnel on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road will provide an all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang Region and will be beneficial to both the armed forces deployed in the region.