Rajnath Singh to Inaugurate 90 Projects Along LAC on Sept 12

Reportedly, the 422.9 meters long RCC Devak Bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road will be of a strategic importance to defence forces and will facilitate speedy induction of troops. The 500 m-long Nechiphu Tunnel on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road will provide an all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang Region and will be beneficial to both the armed forces deployed in the region.