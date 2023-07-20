Rajya Sabha: 50% Women MPs Included In Newly Constituted Panel of Vice-Chairpersons

Announcing the list, Chairman Dhankar said, “Honorable members will be happy to note that 50% of the vice chairpersons happen to be women.”

As per the Rajya Sabha rules, “The chairman shall from time to time, nominate from amongst the members of the Council a panel of not more than six vice-chairmen, one of whom may preside over the Council in the absence of the chairman and the deputy chairman when so requested by the chairman, or in his absence, by the deputy chairman.”