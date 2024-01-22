"Ram Lalla's Return Has Erased Sorrows in Ayodhya": Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that after 500 years, Ram Lalla has returned to Ayodhya and his homecoming to Ayodhya is such that whoever listens to those stories, their sorrows and pains get erased.
Speaking after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on Monday, Mohan Bhagwat stated that all countrymen should fulfil the duties of citizens of Ram Rajya just like Lord Ram.
Addressing the gathering, the RSS Chief said, "Today, after 500 years, Ram Lalla has returned here and due to his efforts, we are seeing this golden day today. We pay our utmost respect to him. The history of this era has so much power that whoever listens to the stories of Ram Lalla, all their sorrows and pains will be erased."
"He (Lord Ram) has practised penance for us. Now we should do the same...We should fulfil the duty of citizens of Ram Rajya. We should get rid of our fights, even for the most insignificant differences among us," he said.
Bhagwat advised all countrymen to refrain from greed and be disciplined. Further, he added that everyone should practice penance to make our country 'Vishwa Guru'.
"The citizens of Ayodhya were hardworking, not arrogant and religious. We should treat others as equals. We should indulge in service wherever we see unhappiness, earn our livelihood and give back whatever excess we have. Do not fall prey to greed and be disciplined," Bhagwat said.
He said that the feelings of devotees of Lord Ram cannot be expressed in words.
Apart from this, the RSS Chief lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 11-day special ritual for Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratishtha'.
Meanwhile, earlier today, the long-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla took place in the sanctum sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Mandir. The sacred ceremony, which was presided over by "main yajman" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was performed during the auspicious moment of Mool Muhurat on Monday.
The ceremony began at 12:20 pm and ended at around 1 pm. There were around 7,000 VVIPs from across the nation including actors, politicians, sportspersons, industrialists and others.