"...Ram Rajya Where 90% Denied, Deprived": Rahul Gandhi Calls For Caste Census

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked what sort of Ram Rajya was this where 90 per cent people were denied and deprived of almost everything and a select few percentage of people was controlling the entire wealth and resources of the country.
Addressing a public meeting on the 39th day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao today, Rahul Gandhi said that while 90 per cent of the country's population remained deprived, it was only a select few 2 to 3 per cent population, which was controlling the wealth and resources of the country. He said, these people were the modern day Maharajas living a luxurious life at the cost of the common people.
That is why, he said, he has been emphasizing the need for carrying out the caste census in the country. This, Gandhi added, will be followed up with an economic and the financial survey in the country to find out who was in control of the rich resources and huge wealth of the country.
The former Congress president alleged that about 90 per cent people who include 50 per cent Backwards, 15 per cent Dalits, 8 per cent Adivasis and about 15 per cent minorities and the economically weaker sections from the general castes were being denied everything in the country.
Gandhi pointed out, their representation or participation was nil in the media, in corporate India, in judiciary or private hospitals. He said, the caste census and economic and financial survey will help in establishing who was in control of how much resources.
Referring to the economic injustice prevailing in the country, Gandhi observed that the demonetisation and wrong implementation of the GST had only hit the common people. Besides, he said, even the recruitment processes had been stopped and the youth were not able to get any jobs.
Similarly, he added, the “Agnipath” scheme of recruitment in the defence services was also targeted at these marginalized 73 per cent people, as they will no longer be able to get regular jobs in the defence services.
Gandhi asserted that the caste census and economic and financial survey will be a revolutionary step which will herald a new era and will mark the beginning of the control going in the hands of the 90 per cent people who have been denied everything till now.