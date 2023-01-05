Ayodhya Ram Temple to be Inaugurated in Jan 1, 2024: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 1, 2024.

Shah was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Congress hindered the construction of Ram temple in courts…After the Supreme Court verdict came, Modiji began the construction of the temple.”

The Union Minister was addressing a rally in poll-bound Tripura when he made the announcement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in November said that the construction of the temple had crossed the halfway mark and it would be ready by December this year.

The completed temple will have 160 columns on the ground floor, 132 columns on the first floor and 74 columns on the second floor. There will be five "mandaps" or pavilions. There will be a pilgrim facilitation centre, museum, archives, research centre, auditorium, a cattle shed, an administrative building and rooms for priests on the grounds.

There are also plans to develop nearby heritage structures like "Kuber Tila" and "Sita Koop".