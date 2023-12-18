Rare Immunodeficiency Child Receives Life-Saving Bone Marrow Transplant at Army Hospital in Delhi

After the successful transplant, the Commandant at AHRR Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan said, “It’s a moment of great pride and satisfaction for the entire medical fraternity at AHRR and this patient is a success story due to a team effort.” The HOD at the Hematology department Brig Rajan Kapoor said, "Sushant Paudel's journey has been nothing short of miraculous. This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of our dedicated medical team, the unwavering support of Sushant's family, and the generosity of the donor. To our knowledge, this is the first such transplant for this immunodeficiency in India."