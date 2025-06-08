RCB Celebration Stampede: Timeline, FIRs, Arrests, and What We Know So Far

What was meant to be a historic celebration of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL title win turned into a devastating tragedy on June 4, as a massive stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed the lives of 11 fans and left at least 75 others injured.

RCB, fresh off their victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 Final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3, had announced a grand public celebration in Bengaluru. Initially planning an open-bus parade, the franchise had to cancel the plan due to traffic congestion concerns raised by Bengaluru Traffic Police. The team instead opted for a felicitation event at Chinnaswamy Stadium, scheduled for 5 PM on June 4.

However, chaos unfolded outside the venue. Despite heavy rainfall and the stadium's capacity being limited to around 35,000, lakhs of fans reportedly gathered following RCB's social media announcement of free passes to be distributed at the venue gates. The massive crowd quickly overwhelmed security and police arrangements, resulting in a deadly stampede at several gates including 2, 2A, 6, 7, 15, 17, 18, and 21.

As fans pushed for entry, reports confirmed that many were crushed in the crowd surge. FIRs later filed by Cubbon Park Police blame the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise, DNA Event Management, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for inadequate crowd control measures, misleading information about entry passes, and pushing ahead with the event despite police denial of permission.

The FIR cites multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent acts endangering human life. It also reveals that Bengaluru Police had warned KSCA about the potential dangers as early as June 3 and had requested more time to prepare, but RCB and event managers went ahead with plans regardless.

In the aftermath, the Karnataka government has appointed a one-member judicial commission led by retired Justice Michael Cunha to probe the incident. The Karnataka High Court has also taken suo motu cognisance of the tragedy and questioned whether Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has suspended five top police officials, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, citing failure to formally reject the event proposal and prepare adequate arrangements.

Arrests have followed swiftly. As of June 6, RCB's Marketing Head Nikhil Sosale, and three staffers from DNA Event Management were detained at the airport. Authorities are searching for several others, including RCB VP Rajesh Menon, KSCA officials A. Shankar and Jayaram, and DNA CFO K.T. Majeed. The case is expected to be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further probe.

In response, RCB has announced ₹10 lakh as ex-gratia support for each of the 11 deceased fans’ families and launched a fund titled ‘RCB Cares’ for the injured. Virat Kohli, the face of the franchise, expressed his grief, writing on Instagram: “At a loss for words. Absolutely gutted.”

As investigations continue, questions loom over the accountability of sports franchises, event organizers, and authorities in ensuring fan safety—especially during large-scale public celebrations.

