‘Real Development’ of Northeast Began in 2014: Amit Shah in Sikkim

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the northeast, on Friday said that the region was only considered a "tourist destination" before Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

Shah noted that the "real development" of the northeast began only after Modi took over the office of the Prime Minister in 2014.

The remarks of the Home Minister came at a Cooperative Dairy Conclave- 2022 of Eastern and North-eastern regions at Gangtok.

"In 75 years of independence, before Narendra Modi became the PM, the northeast was considered only a tourist destination. After he became the PM, the real development of the northeast began," Shah said.

The Home Minister said that PM Modi-led government has decided to set up 65,000 active Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

"Narendra Modi govt has decided to set up around 65,000 active PACS. We've decided that within five years every panchayat will have one PACS and a dairy each," he said.

Earlier today, reached Sikkim's Gangtok on Friday to inaugurate the Eastern and North-Eastern Zones Dairy Cooperative Conclave 2022.