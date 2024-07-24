Record Capex Allocation of Rs. 2,62,200 Crore for Railways in FY 2024-25 Budget

Minister Vaishnaw emphasized the government's special focus on making the Railways world-class. For FY 2024-25, the government has allocated a record Capex of Rs. 2,62,200 crores for Railways, with a Gross Budgetary Support of Rs. 2,52,200 crores. In comparison, the Gross Budgetary Support was Rs. 2,40,200 crores in 2023-24, up from Rs. 28,174 crores in 2013-14. The infusion of Capex has resulted in Indian Railways achieving an all-time high freight loading of 1588 MT in FY 2023-24, up from 1095 MT in 2014-15, with a target of 3,000 MT by 2030. Railways also achieved all-time high total receipts of Rs. 2,56,093 crores in 2023-24 and generated a Net Revenue of Rs. 3,260 crores to supplement Capex.