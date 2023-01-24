Republic Day 2023: Tickets, Timing, Chief Guest & Other Important Details

Republic Day will be celebrated for the 74th time on Thursday, January 26, 2023, to mark the day when the Constitution of India came into effect. Preparations are well underway, and the country is in a festive mood. Full dress rehearsals were held on January 23, 2023. This year, the chief guest of the parade will be Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the president of Egypt. This year, 12 states and Union territories and nine ministries and departments have been selected to showcase their tableaux. Some of these states are Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Republic Day is a massive representation of the country's history, art, and military prowess. Republic Day is observed annually on January 26 to commemorate the day on which the Constitution of India came into effect. The parade event will kick off as the president arrives. Following that, the president's cavalry guards present the flag with a salute while the national anthem plays and 21 guns are fired. Do you know, however, that there are not actually 21 canons used in firing? Instead, the Indian army uses 7-cannons, also known as "25-Ponders," which are fired in three rounds.

The playing of the national anthem coincides with the firing of the gun salute. At the start of the National Anthem, shots will be fired, and they will stop exactly 52 seconds later. They have been used in every single one of the army's official programs since their creation in 1941. The government spends hundreds of crores of rupees every year for the big event. Every aspect of the January 26th parade event, from preparation to execution, has been meticulously planned in advance. Because of this, even a small mistake or delay of a few minutes could cost the event's organizers a lot of money. In order to take part in a parade, each member of the armed forces must first pass through four checks. They also have their weapons disarmed after a thorough check to make sure there are no live bullets inside.