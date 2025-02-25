Retail Inflation Sees Marginal Decline For Farm And Rural Workers

As per government data revealed on Monday, the retail inflation for farm and rural workers declined slightly to 4.61 per cent and 4.73 per cent, respectively, in January from 5.01 per cent and 5.05 per cent in December 2024.

For January, the All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 4 points and 3 points, respectively. With these, the index reached 1,316 and 1,328 points, as per the Labour Ministry.

According to the ministry, the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 1,320 points and 1,331 points, respectively in December 2024.

"The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for January 2025 were recorded at 4.61 per cent and 4.73 per cent, respectively, compared to 7.52 per cent and 7.37 per cent in January 2024. The corresponding figures for December 2024 were 5.01 per cent for CPI-AL and 5.05 per cent for CPI-RL," a labour ministry stated.

The food index for CPI-AL saw a decrease from 1,262 points in December to 1,255 points in January this year.

Similarly, the food index for CPI-RL declined from 1,269 points in December to 1,261 points in January.