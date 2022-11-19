Retired IAS officer Arun Goel appointed Election Commissioner

Retired IAS officer Arun Goel has been appointed as Election Commissioner.

The post of 3rd Election Commissioner remained vacant after the then Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar took the charge of Chief Election Commissioner in May this year.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, in a statement said, “The appointment of Mr. Goel will come into effect from the date he assumes the office of Election Commission.”

A Punjab cadre officer of the 1985 batch, Goel will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the poll panel.

Sushil Chandra had retired as the chief election commissioner in May this year after which Rajiv Kumar took charge.