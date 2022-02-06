Revisiting Lata Mangeshkar's Assamese Connection Following Her Demise

"Our association began from there, and continued through decades. He became close to my entire family specially my youngest sister Usha who sang innumerable Assamese songs for him," she added.

The duo had given classic songs like Jhooti Mooti Mitwa Aawan Bole, Rangila Banshite Ke Dake, Dil Hoom Hoom Kare, Jane Kya Hai Jee Darta Hai, Main To Sang Jaaun Banwas, among numerous other hits.

“My most popular song for Bhupenda in Hindi was 'Dil hoom hoom kare'. The composition was very special. Bhupenda sang the song originally in Assamese. Today, I smile as I remember how entertaining he was in person. I enjoyed his company. And I enjoyed singing his songs. There will never be another Bhupen Hazarika”, she had said remembering their time together.

The connection between the duo was so strong that following Xudha kontho Bhupen Hazarika’s demise, his estranged wife Priyamvada Patel Hazarika went on to claim that they had an affair!

Meanwhile, her demise has evoked an outpour of emotions from all over with people paying their respects and condoling her passing away. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Naredra Modi condoled her death on Twitter.

The mortal remains of late singer Lata Mangeshkar will be brought to her residence at 12.30 pm and her last rites will be performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today.

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning after being hospitalised following a bout with pneumonia and contracting Covid-19. Dr. Pratit Samdani, who was treating her, said that she left for heavenly abode at around 8.12 am in the morning after multiple organ failure.

Lovingly referred to as the Nightingale of India, the veteran singer was loved throughout the country and the world. She was conferred with three National Awards, and was awarded the Dadasahab Phalke Award in 1989. She received the Bharat Ratna for her contribution.