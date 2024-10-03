RJD Leader Pankaj Yadav Shot in Bihar During Morning Walk

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and state general secretary Pankaj Yadav was shot in Bihar's Munger on Thursday morning.
The incident occurred when Yadav was out for a morning walk near Safiabad locality. Locals rushed him to the nearest hospital in a critical state.
Local media reported that three miscreants were waiting there to ambush him. They sped past him on a bike and opened fire around 5 AM. The assailants have not been identified yet.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Rajesh Kumar’s statement to media, Yadav, who received bullet injuries in his chest, was taken to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be out of danger.
Pankaj Yadav reportedly sustained three bullet injuries in the incident. The police were on alert after the incident and launched an investigation.