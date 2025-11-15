Rohini Acharya Quits Politics, Says She Is “Disowning Family” After RJD’s Bihar Debacle

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, announced on Saturday that she is stepping away from politics and disowning her family, a day after the Mahagathbandhan’s severe electoral setback in Bihar.

In a striking post on X, Rohini said she was taking full responsibility for the situation and accused Sanjay Yadav, a key aide of Tejashwi Yadav, along with Rameez, of pressuring her into the decision.

“I’m quitting politics and disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez asked me to do, and I’m taking all the blame,” she wrote.

The statement came as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) broke its silence on the humiliating defeat, saying that the party was “not despondent” despite the crushing loss to the ruling NDA, which swept the polls with a massive mandate.

The RJD, previously the largest party in the Mahagathbandhan, suffered a dramatic collapse — falling from 75 seats to just 25, marking one of its poorest showings since 2010.

The alliance, which rallied behind Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, saw its overall seat share plummet to below 40, leaving it miles away from forming a government.

