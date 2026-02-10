Rohit Pawar Raises Conspiracy Claims Over Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar on Tuesday questioned the circumstances surrounding the fatal plane crash that killed senior NCP leader and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, suggesting that the incident may warrant scrutiny beyond the possibility of an accident.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference in connection with the Baramati air crash, Rohit Pawar said there is widespread uncertainty and emotional turmoil across Maharashtra over whether the January 28 incident was purely accidental or part of a larger conspiracy.

“Across Maharashtra, people are asking whether Ajit Dada’s plane crash was an accident or something else. Many are still unable to accept that he is no more. There are differing accounts, and it continues to feel unreal,” Rohit Pawar said, while emphasising that he was sharing personal concerns rather than making definitive claims.

He pointed to what he described as unusual developments in the final 24 hours before the crash, alleging that Ajit Pawar’s travel plans underwent last-minute changes that raised questions. According to Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar was originally scheduled to travel from Mumbai to Pune by road on the evening prior to the crash, and his security convoy had already begun preparations.

“Despite the convoy being ready, Ajit Dada never left by car. There was also a meeting with a senior leader that reportedly altered his travel plan at the last moment,” he said, adding that such deviations had fuelled speculation.

Rohit Pawar also referred to an investigation he claimed to have reviewed, citing a book that discusses how targeting a person’s driver can be used as a method to harm the individual, though he did not provide further details or evidence.

Details of the Crash and Investigation

Ajit Pawar died on January 28 when a chartered Learjet 45 flying from Mumbai to Baramati crash-landed near the runway threshold at Baramati Airport. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), all five persons on board, including Ajit Pawar, his personal security officer, the pilot, co-pilot and a flight attendant, lost their lives in the accident.

On February 7, authorities confirmed that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the DGCA are making progress in the probe into the fatal crash.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the aircraft’s black box has been recovered and is currently under analysis. “The data will be downloaded soon. An inquiry is underway, and a preliminary report is expected after the initial analysis,” Mohol told reporters.

He added that investigation teams from the AAIB and the DGCA’s Mumbai Regional Office reached the crash site on the day of the incident, while the Director General of AAIB personally oversaw the initial proceedings.

According to Mohol, the probe is being conducted under Rules 5 and 11 of the AAIB Rules, 2025, to ensure a comprehensive and time-bound examination of the circumstances that led to the aircraft losing control during its attempted landing amid reportedly poor visibility.

Authorities have reiterated that the investigation is ongoing and have urged against drawing premature conclusions until the full analysis of the black box data is completed.