Rolls-Royce India Expansion to Create 10,000 New Jobs

British defence major Rolls-Royce has announced plans to expand its footprint in India, including a proposal to co-develop a 120 kN class combat jet engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. The move comes a day after Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signalling deeper India-UK defence and industrial cooperation.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the company said it is exploring partnerships to design and manufacture a new combat jet engine in India, alongside expanding operations in the defence and energy sectors. The proposed initiatives are expected to significantly scale up employment linked to Rolls-Royce and its partners, potentially increasing the workforce to around 10,000 in the country.

120 kN Engine for AMCA Programme

Rolls-Royce, in collaboration with the UK government, has offered to co-develop a 120 kN class combat jet engine core. The company described the proposal as a potential fast-track route for India to secure an indigenous next-generation engine capability.

The initiative forms part of the broader India-UK Vision 2035 roadmap and is expected to include full transfer of technology. According to the company, India would retain intellectual property rights, supported by dedicated design and manufacturing facilities within the country.

The proposed engine is intended to power combat aircraft under India’s AMCA programme, a flagship project aimed at strengthening next-generation air combat capabilities.

Boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat

The expansion aligns with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat push in defence manufacturing. Rolls-Royce stated that its proposal would contribute to advancing India’s indigenous military capabilities while strengthening domestic manufacturing infrastructure.

In addition to aerospace collaboration, the company is assessing opportunities in engine manufacturing for the Indian Army, Navy and Coast Guard. It is also examining power solutions for critical infrastructure and industrial applications.

Expanding Industrial Presence

Rolls-Royce currently employs more than 4,000 people in India, including approximately 2,800 engineers working on global projects. The company has delivered over 1,400 engines for Indian defence platforms, including the Indian Air Force’s Jaguar combat aircraft and Hawk trainers, as well as the Army’s Arjun Main Battle Tanks.

Naval platforms powered by Rolls-Royce engines include vessels and submarines operated by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, such as Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Watercraft and P17 Alpha frigates.

The company maintains joint ventures with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Force Motors and works with over 100 Indian vendors. It recently inaugurated an expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, which has become its largest hub worldwide for digital and engineering expertise.

Job Creation, Strategic Ties

Rolls-Royce indicated that the proposed expansion could substantially increase employment across its Indian operations and supply chain ecosystem. If implemented, the initiatives may raise the total workforce associated with the company and its partners to around 10,000 people.

The announcement underscores growing strategic ties between India and the United Kingdom in defence technology and manufacturing. With plans spanning aerospace, naval systems and energy solutions, the expansion positions India as a central hub in Rolls-Royce’s global operations while supporting the country’s push for self-reliant defence capabilities.