Rozgar Mela: 61,000 New Joinees Get Appointment Letters, 210 From Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the 18th edition of the Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, describing the issuance of appointment letters to more than 61,000 young people as an important step towards nation-building and the goal of a developed India.

As part of the nationwide employment initiative, the Border Security Force (BSF) organised the Rozgar Mela at Frontier Headquarters BSF, Patgaon, Guwahati, during which a total of 210 appointment letters were handed over to candidates selected for various central government departments.

In his address, the Prime Minister said 2026 had begun with events that not only brought new opportunities but also reaffirmed citizens’ constitutional responsibilities. He noted that the period coincides with major national occasions, including Parakram Diwas on January 23, National Voters’ Day on January 25 and Republic Day. He also recalled that on this day, India adopted Jana Gana Mana as the National Anthem and Vande Mataram as the National Song.

Highlighting the significance of the Rozgar Mela, Modi said the appointment letters represented an invitation to contribute to national development. He noted that the newly appointed youth would strengthen key sectors such as national security, education, healthcare, financial services, energy security and public sector enterprises. He extended his congratulations and best wishes to all the recruits.

The Prime Minister said connecting youth with skills and providing employment and self-employment opportunities has been a core priority of the government. He said the Rozgar Mela, launched to put government recruitment in mission mode, has evolved into an institutional mechanism through which lakhs of young people have received appointment letters. He added that the 18th Rozgar Mela was organised at over 40 locations across the country, congratulating the youth participating at all venues.

Modi underlined that India, as one of the youngest nations in the world, is working to create opportunities for its youth both domestically and globally. He said trade and mobility agreements with several countries are opening new avenues for young Indians.

Referring to economic developments, the Prime Minister said large-scale investments in modern infrastructure have boosted employment in construction-related sectors. He highlighted the rapid expansion of India’s startup ecosystem, with nearly two lakh registered startups employing over 21 lakh youth, and noted that Digital India has driven growth in animation, digital media and other emerging sectors, strengthening the creator economy.

He also pointed to rising global confidence in India, noting that the country is the only major economy to have doubled its GDP in a decade and that over 100 countries are investing in India through foreign direct investment. Compared to the decade before 2014, India has received more than two-and-a-half times higher FDI, he said, translating into greater employment opportunities.

Modi said India is emerging as a major manufacturing hub, with strong growth in electronics, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, defence and automobiles. He noted that electronics manufacturing has grown six-fold since 2014 to over Rs 11 lakh crore, with exports crossing Rs 4 lakh crore. The auto sector, he said, is among the fastest-growing, with two-wheeler sales exceeding two crore units in 2025, reflecting increased purchasing power supported by tax reforms.

Highlighting women’s participation, the Prime Minister said more than 8,000 women received appointment letters at the event. He noted that women’s workforce participation has nearly doubled over the past 11 years, aided by schemes such as Mudra and Startup India, with female self-employment rising by around 15 per cent. He added that women are increasingly leading startups, MSMEs, cooperatives and self-help groups.

Emphasising reforms, Modi said the country has embarked on a “Reform Express” to make life and business easier. He said next-generation GST reforms have benefited entrepreneurs and MSMEs, while new labour codes have expanded social security for workers and employees.

The Prime Minister urged the newly appointed recruits to ensure that citizens do not face difficulties in government offices and processes, stressing the importance of small, people-centric reforms and integrity in public service. He encouraged them to continuously upgrade their skills and make use of platforms such as iGOT Karmayogi, which has trained around 1.5 crore government employees. He called on them to work with the spirit of “Nagrik Devo Bhava”.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh was present at the event among other dignitaries.